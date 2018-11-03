In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Sofie Whitney, activist and student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, talks about
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, wristbands to encourage students to vote are seen on a table at a voting information booth during a Vote for O
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, students enter a polling place to cast their ballots during a Vote for Our Lives event at the University of C
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, student volunteers help out at a booth to encourage on campus voting for students during a Vote for Our Lives
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, Bradley Thornton, left, a student volunteer, escorts Gabriel Sanchez to a polling place on campus during a Vot
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, a student with a rainbow flag listens to speakers during a Vote for Our Lives rally at the University of Centr
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, students dance atop a bus to music during a Vote for Our Lives rally at the University of Central Florida in O
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, David Hogg, a student who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting rides a bike on the campus of the
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 photo, David Hogg, center, a student who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting walks with volunteers to
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine months after 17 classmates and teachers were gunned down, survivors of the Parkland school shooting are voting for the first time.
They have mobilized tens of thousands at rallies and crisscrossed the country to register teen voters. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student activists set their sights on the 4 million U.S. citizens turning 18 this year. They're hoping to counteract voter apathy among young people during midterm elections.
Many of the activists postponed college plans to mobilize young voters. Many support gun reform, in the name of their fallen classmates.
It's been a whirlwind for the students, with celebrity support from Oprah to Kim Kardashian, a Time magazine cover and late-night TV spots — but all of it lost unless it motivates students to vote.