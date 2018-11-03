Hanyu far ahead in Helsinki Grand Prix

HELSINKI (AP) — Yuzuru Hanyu leads comfortably after the men's short program at the Helsinki stage of the Grand Prix figure skating series after landing two clean quads.

The Olympic champion from Japan was nearly flawless in the Saturday skate, aside from a wobble coming out of his quad toe-triple toe combination.

Hanyu will go into Sunday's free skate with a 16-point edge over second-place Michal Brezina. The Czech also made no significant errors but was slightly less ambitious than Hanyu, putting his quad salchow-triple toe combination at the opening — compared to later on for Hanyu.

China's Boyang Jin was in a distant third.

