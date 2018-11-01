TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - At the close of a dialogue with scientists in India Saturday, the Dalai Lama expressed the hope that the next edition of the event could take place in Taiwan.

As there was no freedom in China at present, he was only able to discuss scientific issues openly with academics from Taiwan, the Tibetan leader said, adding it was therefore most logical to hold the next dialogue on the democratic island.

As to when he was likely to visit Taiwan again, the Dalai Lama was unable to give a precise answer, the Central News Agency reported.

“We’re waiting for a positive signal from Beijing, so when the signal comes, and you feel it’s practical, then we also feel it’s practical,” the religious leader reportedly said, adding it was difficult to predict the future.

Nobel Prize laureate and former Academia Sinica President Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) personally invited the Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan again.

After Saturday’s closing lunch, Lee said that there were many organizations in Taiwan who were likely to help him with a visit, and that he would be happy to play a part in the process himself.