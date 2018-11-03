TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida's capital city say two people were shot to death and five others wounded at a yoga studio by a gunman who then killed himself.

Officials at Florida State University said the two slain Friday were an FSU student and faculty member.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the man shot six people and pistol-whipped another after walking into the studio, which is part of a small shopping center.

The suspect then fatally shot himself, DeLeo said.

DeLeo said the shooter acted alone and authorities are investigating possible motives.

City Commissioner Scott Maddox said on Facebook, "In my public service career I have had to be on some bad scenes. This is the worst. Please pray."