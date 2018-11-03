Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;87;77;S;8;77%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;94;72;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;ENE;10;32%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;75;56;Rain;62;55;NE;14;77%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Morning t-storms;64;53;A heavy thunderstorm;63;51;SSW;11;68%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;50;35;Periods of sun;51;43;ESE;8;85%;4%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;35;20;Mostly sunny;33;17;E;2;58%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cool;58;30;Sunny, but cool;56;36;ESE;7;32%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a flurry;34;25;Low clouds;34;30;SW;10;73%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;88;73;Decreasing clouds;87;73;ENE;6;67%;55%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;72;58;Some sunshine;69;57;N;10;66%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;69;59;Partly sunny;64;56;WSW;21;61%;9%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;77;58;Cooler with rain;66;58;SE;8;93%;96%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;76;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SE;4;80%;82%;7

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;80;66;A t-storm in spots;82;66;E;7;72%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;72;Partly sunny;94;74;N;6;54%;7%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;64;49;A passing shower;65;52;NW;8;61%;57%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;61;43;Rain and drizzle;50;36;ENE;9;81%;69%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;73;53;Partly sunny, mild;69;51;SE;11;56%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;53;44;Mostly sunny;56;44;E;6;83%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;65;48;Afternoon showers;65;49;SW;5;76%;74%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;Showers and t-storms;77;65;N;8;83%;80%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;63;49;Fog, then sun;66;45;ESE;8;72%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;51;35;Partly sunny;53;42;SE;4;85%;10%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, mild;69;46;Some sun, fog early;67;45;E;6;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;68;49;Fog, then some sun;68;45;ESE;5;66%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;74;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;NE;7;66%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sunshine;84;64;A thunderstorm;85;64;NW;5;44%;79%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;Mostly sunny;68;46;NNE;5;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;87;63;Mostly sunny;84;63;NNW;7;43%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun, warm;87;58;Cooler;66;53;WSW;17;68%;78%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;79;67;A shower or t-storm;81;66;NE;3;71%;82%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Some sun, a t-storm;87;77;NNE;6;80%;62%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;51;47;Rain, windy;54;44;SW;21;75%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;87;75;A t-storm around;87;75;ESE;5;76%;64%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;50;39;Some sun, a shower;49;45;SE;8;77%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;75;Periods of sun, nice;83;76;N;13;72%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;52;Mostly sunny;66;54;SE;6;57%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;90;72;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;9;71%;56%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;84;63;Hazy sunshine;86;61;NNW;7;55%;1%;4

Denver, United States;A touch of rain;53;31;Turning cloudy;53;37;SSW;7;51%;34%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;86;72;Spotty showers;88;73;SW;5;71%;62%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;96;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;ESE;7;62%;52%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;59;46;A shower in spots;55;47;NE;9;76%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cold with some sun;49;26;Plenty of sun;52;26;N;5;40%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;57;A stray shower;68;58;WSW;7;80%;79%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;Partly sunny;84;69;SE;4;72%;29%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;80;57;Periods of sun, nice;81;55;NE;7;40%;8%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;84;73;A t-storm in spots;87;71;E;8;65%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;49;34;Partly sunny;47;40;SW;9;90%;8%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;5;71%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;81;72;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;E;9;67%;23%;3

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;73;A morning shower;85;74;ENE;11;66%;80%;6

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;86;70;Nice with some sun;87;68;SE;7;62%;25%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;72;51;Hazy sunshine;75;49;N;5;70%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;66;58;Sunny and beautiful;68;58;NE;10;77%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;91;77;Afternoon t-storms;92;77;W;6;69%;85%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thundershower;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;NNE;8;61%;70%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;74;52;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;NW;11;42%;12%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;57;27;Plenty of sun;65;27;NW;4;14%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;91;68;Hazy sunshine;93;66;NE;13;18%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning out cloudy;73;50;Sunshine and nice;75;48;SW;6;56%;18%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;97;70;Sunny and pleasant;96;71;NNW;9;20%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;57;46;Partly sunny, mild;59;43;E;5;82%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;76;Partly sunny;88;75;NNE;6;61%;30%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;72;N;6;71%;80%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;Hazy sunshine;90;74;SSW;5;66%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;NE;4;82%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;59;40;A shower or t-storm;57;40;ESE;8;60%;80%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;77%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;70;63;More clouds than sun;70;63;S;8;73%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;66;52;Afternoon rain;63;51;WNW;8;82%;90%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;56;46;Periods of rain;54;47;ESE;8;74%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;87;62;Sunny;85;58;SSE;5;40%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;76;A t-storm around;84;77;SW;6;72%;64%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;63;40;Clouds and sun;60;49;SW;4;61%;69%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouding up;87;78;Nice with some sun;88;77;NNW;2;61%;47%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;89;76;Clouds, a t-storm;91;75;NE;5;78%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;79;A shower in the a.m.;92;77;E;6;64%;56%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;72;49;Clouds and sun, nice;76;61;NE;9;47%;86%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;68;55;A t-storm in spots;66;54;NNE;4;63%;64%;4

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;77;Showers around;85;77;E;10;76%;72%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;54;40;Periods of sun;50;38;ESE;5;83%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;86;77;Partly sunny;86;77;S;8;72%;37%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;71;56;Mostly cloudy;77;59;NE;6;63%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow;42;30;Partial sunshine;41;31;E;3;65%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;47;42;Low clouds;45;33;NNW;9;62%;5%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;97;82;A t-storm around;95;79;E;6;55%;66%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;Nice with some sun;79;58;NE;10;53%;19%;11

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;56;42;Mostly sunny;53;46;SE;6;49%;8%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;Not as warm;73;58;NE;9;50%;82%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;33;13;Mostly cloudy;23;21;SW;9;85%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;70;57;NNE;5;67%;59%;2

Oslo, Norway;Foggy this morning;44;42;A shower;46;41;SSE;7;84%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of snow;39;26;Partly sunny;41;29;E;6;65%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;78;Showers around;83;78;E;17;82%;89%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;75;Showers and t-storms;83;75;NNW;6;82%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;89;75;Partly sunny;91;75;NE;6;69%;33%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;52;37;Periods of sun;54;46;ESE;5;80%;18%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;78;56;Partly sunny;69;55;WSW;11;56%;60%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;77;Clouds and sun;93;78;NNW;7;62%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;90;76;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;12;65%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;70;Partly sunny;92;70;E;4;51%;32%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;51;46;Fog, then sun;60;43;ESE;5;71%;17%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;69;38;Clearing;62;41;NW;4;76%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;65;51;Showers, some heavy;67;50;NNE;8;70%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;66;53;Mostly sunny;69;55;SSW;4;79%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;Periods of sun;86;77;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;ESE;9;62%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;37;30;Cloudy and chilly;35;30;NNW;12;67%;52%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;53;39;Partly sunny;48;37;SE;3;82%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;74;A shower or t-storm;81;70;SE;8;79%;90%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;Partly sunny;83;64;SE;12;45%;29%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower;71;58;Rain and a t-storm;69;57;ESE;7;77%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;50;37;Partly sunny;46;37;SW;7;83%;4%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny;67;53;WNW;7;60%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;62;Showers and t-storms;78;63;E;5;76%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;77;A few showers;85;77;E;12;74%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;NE;6;98%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;ENE;4;38%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;80;48;Sunny and delightful;79;49;SW;6;45%;22%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;71;Partly sunny;81;72;N;9;82%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;64;48;Cooler, p.m. rain;58;49;W;5;85%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;56;52;Rain tapering off;57;48;S;5;77%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;66;40;Lots of sun, nice;66;41;NNW;3;64%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;63;Partly sunny;73;64;ENE;8;60%;27%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A shower or t-storm;88;78;NW;5;82%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;69;40;Some sun, fog early;63;39;SE;10;55%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;86;76;A few showers;86;76;E;14;76%;90%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;49;40;Partly sunny;48;42;SSE;7;77%;47%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler this morning;91;66;Cooler;78;66;NNE;14;54%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;81;73;A shower in the a.m.;82;72;ENE;7;76%;64%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;50;39;Partly sunny;49;36;S;7;88%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;45;31;Sunshine and cool;50;32;NE;5;46%;7%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;55;39;Mostly sunny;56;35;NNE;5;64%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;55;45;Some brightening;62;47;ENE;5;26%;4%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;84;62;Sunny and nice;80;61;NNE;5;40%;61%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;86;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;51;E;3;49%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;67;56;A shower in the p.m.;66;58;N;6;70%;83%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;44;31;Mostly cloudy;45;41;ESE;10;74%;38%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;62;Sunny and pleasant;73;59;SSW;10;47%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers and t-storms;66;55;Partly sunny;69;54;SW;9;67%;41%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Chilly with sunshine;26;1;Plenty of sunshine;32;2;WNW;7;28%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;48;A little a.m. rain;54;45;SE;5;73%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;60;49;Fog to sun;64;49;SE;9;76%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;86;62;Sunny and very warm;89;64;N;4;51%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;53;35;Partly sunny;48;39;SE;4;85%;15%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;52;44;Periods of sun;56;46;ESE;7;91%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Breezy with some sun;63;54;NW;23;55%;30%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;93;70;Sunny;92;70;NW;5;63%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;58;34;Clouds and sun;58;36;NE;2;63%;28%;3

