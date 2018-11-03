Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;S;12;77%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;34;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;ENE;16;32%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and breezy;24;13;Rain;16;13;NE;22;77%;95%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Morning t-storms;18;12;A heavy thunderstorm;17;10;SSW;17;68%;56%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;10;2;Periods of sun;10;6;ESE;13;85%;4%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Mostly sunny;0;-8;E;3;58%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cool;14;-1;Sunny, but cool;14;2;ESE;11;32%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a flurry;1;-4;Low clouds;1;-1;SW;16;73%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;31;23;Decreasing clouds;30;23;ENE;10;67%;55%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;22;15;Some sunshine;21;14;N;17;66%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;20;15;Partly sunny;18;13;WSW;33;61%;9%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;25;15;Cooler with rain;19;15;SE;13;93%;96%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SE;7;80%;82%;7

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;E;11;72%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;35;23;N;10;54%;7%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;18;9;A passing shower;18;11;NW;12;61%;57%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;16;6;Rain and drizzle;10;2;ENE;15;81%;69%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;Partly sunny, mild;20;10;SE;18;56%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clearing;12;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;E;10;83%;30%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;Afternoon showers;19;9;SW;7;76%;74%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;25;18;N;13;83%;80%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;17;9;Fog, then sun;19;7;ESE;13;72%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;12;5;SE;6;85%;10%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, mild;20;8;Some sun, fog early;19;7;E;10;72%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;20;9;Fog, then some sun;20;7;ESE;8;66%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NE;11;66%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sunshine;29;18;A thunderstorm;30;18;NW;7;44%;79%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNE;8;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;30;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;NNW;12;43%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun, warm;30;14;Cooler;19;12;WSW;28;68%;78%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;NE;5;71%;82%;8

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Some sun, a t-storm;30;25;NNE;10;80%;62%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;10;8;Rain, windy;12;7;SW;34;75%;87%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ESE;8;76%;64%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;10;4;Some sun, a shower;9;7;SE;13;77%;75%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;24;Periods of sun, nice;29;24;N;22;72%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;11;Mostly sunny;19;12;SE;9;57%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;32;22;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;15;71%;56%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;29;17;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NNW;12;55%;1%;4

Denver, United States;A touch of rain;12;-1;Turning cloudy;12;3;SSW;11;51%;34%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;22;Spotty showers;31;23;SW;7;71%;62%;5

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;36;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;ESE;11;62%;52%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;15;8;A shower in spots;13;8;NE;14;76%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cold with some sun;9;-3;Plenty of sun;11;-3;N;8;40%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;A stray shower;20;15;WSW;12;80%;79%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Partly sunny;29;21;SE;6;72%;29%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;26;14;Periods of sun, nice;27;13;NE;11;40%;8%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;E;13;65%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;9;1;Partly sunny;8;5;SW;15;90%;8%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ESE;8;71%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;27;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;23;E;14;67%;23%;3

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;18;66%;80%;6

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Nice with some sun;31;20;SE;11;62%;25%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;22;10;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;8;70%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;19;15;Sunny and beautiful;20;14;NE;15;77%;1%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;33;25;Afternoon t-storms;34;25;W;10;69%;85%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thundershower;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;12;61%;70%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;NW;18;42%;12%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;14;-3;Plenty of sun;18;-3;NW;6;14%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;33;20;Hazy sunshine;34;19;NE;21;18%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning out cloudy;23;10;Sunshine and nice;24;9;SW;10;56%;18%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;22;NNW;15;20%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;14;8;Partly sunny, mild;15;6;E;7;82%;44%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;9;61%;30%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;N;9;71%;80%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;Hazy sunshine;32;23;SSW;8;66%;4%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NE;6;82%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;15;4;A shower or t-storm;14;5;ESE;13;60%;80%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;10;77%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;21;17;More clouds than sun;21;17;S;14;73%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;19;11;Afternoon rain;17;11;WNW;13;82%;90%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;13;8;Periods of rain;12;8;ESE;13;74%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny;29;14;SSE;8;40%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;10;72%;64%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;17;4;Clouds and sun;16;9;SW;7;61%;69%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouding up;31;26;Nice with some sun;31;25;NNW;3;61%;47%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;31;24;Clouds, a t-storm;33;24;NE;7;78%;76%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;E;10;64%;56%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;25;16;NE;14;47%;86%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;20;13;A t-storm in spots;19;12;NNE;6;63%;64%;4

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;25;Showers around;29;25;E;17;76%;72%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;12;4;Periods of sun;10;3;ESE;7;83%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;S;13;72%;37%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;22;13;Mostly cloudy;25;15;NE;9;63%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow;5;-1;Partial sunshine;5;0;E;4;65%;1%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;8;6;Low clouds;7;1;NNW;14;62%;5%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;36;28;A t-storm around;35;26;E;10;55%;66%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Nice with some sun;26;14;NE;15;53%;19%;11

New York, United States;Windy and cooler;13;6;Mostly sunny;12;8;SE;9;49%;8%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;Not as warm;23;14;NE;14;50%;82%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;0;-11;Mostly cloudy;-5;-6;SW;14;85%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;21;14;NNE;8;67%;59%;2

Oslo, Norway;Foggy this morning;7;6;A shower;8;5;SSE;12;84%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of snow;4;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;E;10;65%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;26;Showers around;28;26;E;27;82%;89%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNW;9;82%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;32;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NE;10;69%;33%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;11;3;Periods of sun;12;8;ESE;8;80%;18%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;18;56%;60%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;NNW;10;62%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SE;19;65%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;21;Partly sunny;33;21;E;7;51%;32%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;11;8;Fog, then sun;16;6;ESE;7;71%;17%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;21;3;Clearing;17;5;NW;7;76%;9%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Showers, some heavy;20;10;NNE;13;70%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;19;12;Mostly sunny;21;13;SSW;6;79%;26%;4

Recife, Brazil;Periods of sun;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;ESE;15;62%;56%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;3;-1;Cloudy and chilly;2;-1;NNW;19;67%;52%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;11;4;Partly sunny;9;3;SE;4;82%;45%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;23;A shower or t-storm;27;21;SE;14;79%;90%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;28;18;SE;19;45%;29%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower;22;14;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;ESE;12;77%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;10;3;Partly sunny;8;3;SW;10;83%;4%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;11;60%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;E;8;76%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A few showers;30;25;E;19;74%;87%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;NE;9;98%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;7;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;ENE;7;38%;12%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;27;9;Sunny and delightful;26;10;SW;10;45%;22%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Partly sunny;27;22;N;14;82%;44%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;9;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;9;W;8;85%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;13;11;Rain tapering off;14;9;S;8;77%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;19;4;Lots of sun, nice;19;5;NNW;4;64%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Partly sunny;23;18;ENE;13;60%;27%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;NW;7;82%;87%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;21;4;Some sun, fog early;17;4;SE;16;55%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;30;24;A few showers;30;24;E;23;76%;90%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;9;4;Partly sunny;9;6;SSE;11;77%;47%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler this morning;33;19;Cooler;26;19;NNE;22;54%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;ENE;12;76%;64%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;10;4;Partly sunny;9;2;S;11;88%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;7;0;Sunshine and cool;10;0;NE;7;46%;7%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;2;NNE;8;64%;2%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Some brightening;17;8;ENE;8;26%;4%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;Sunny and nice;27;16;NNE;8;40%;61%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;30;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;11;E;5;49%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;19;13;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;N;10;70%;83%;1

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;7;5;ESE;15;74%;38%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;SSW;16;47%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers and t-storms;19;13;Partly sunny;20;12;SW;15;67%;41%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Chilly with sunshine;-3;-17;Plenty of sunshine;0;-16;WNW;11;28%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;9;A little a.m. rain;12;7;SE;8;73%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;15;9;Fog to sun;18;9;SE;15;76%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;30;17;Sunny and very warm;32;18;N;6;51%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;12;2;Partly sunny;9;4;SE;7;85%;15%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;11;7;Periods of sun;13;8;ESE;12;91%;27%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Breezy with some sun;17;12;NW;37;55%;30%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;34;21;Sunny;33;21;NW;8;63%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;14;1;Clouds and sun;14;2;NE;3;63%;28%;3

