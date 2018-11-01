  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Kaohsiung, Taiwan preparing for Intl. Esports Federation 2018 World Championship

The major Esports tournament is happening at the Kaohsiung Arena Nov. 9 through Nov. 11

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/03 18:02
Image from IeSF

Image from IeSF

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Southern Taiwan is preparing to host the 2018 World Championship tournament of the International Esports Federation (IeSF) in Kaohsiung from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11.

More than 700 professional gamers along with delegates and industry representatives from over 50 nations will descend on the Kaohsiung Arena for one of the largest Esports competitions on the planet.

Kaohsiung’s acting mayor Hsu Li-ming is quoted by Business Wire as saying:

“We are very excited for the athletes to explore Kaohsiung. November is the most pleasant time of the year here, as it is well-suited for enjoying our beautiful scenery, cultural sites, gourmet seafood, and traditional snacks.”

Hsu hopes that the renowned international gaming event will go a long way towards enhancing Taiwan’s profile in Esports, and highlight the city’s commitment to exploring the innovative possibilities represented by the gaming industry, reports Business Wire.

According to reports, the Taiwan Esports league has plans to invest NT$200 million (US$6.45 million) towards the future construction of Taiwan’s first stadium designed expressly for professional gaming.
eSports
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Taiwan president in hospital for kidney stone
Former Taiwan president in hospital for kidney stone
2018/10/27 16:22
DPP holds parallel Taiwan independence march in Kaohsiung 
DPP holds parallel Taiwan independence march in Kaohsiung 
2018/10/20 23:34
Thailand travelers get 50% discounts in Kaohsiung
Thailand travelers get 50% discounts in Kaohsiung
2018/10/18 15:45
Piano prodigy Rueibin Chen speaks to Taiwan News about upcoming tour
Piano prodigy Rueibin Chen speaks to Taiwan News about upcoming tour
2018/10/17 17:15
Riding Taiwan’s newest transport link: the TRA Kaohsiung City Network
Riding Taiwan’s newest transport link: the TRA Kaohsiung City Network
2018/10/17 14:25