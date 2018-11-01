TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Southern Taiwan is preparing to host the 2018 World Championship tournament of the International Esports Federation (IeSF) in Kaohsiung from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11.



More than 700 professional gamers along with delegates and industry representatives from over 50 nations will descend on the Kaohsiung Arena for one of the largest Esports competitions on the planet.

Kaohsiung’s acting mayor Hsu Li-ming is quoted by Business Wire as saying:

“We are very excited for the athletes to explore Kaohsiung. November is the most pleasant time of the year here, as it is well-suited for enjoying our beautiful scenery, cultural sites, gourmet seafood, and traditional snacks.”

Hsu hopes that the renowned international gaming event will go a long way towards enhancing Taiwan’s profile in Esports, and highlight the city’s commitment to exploring the innovative possibilities represented by the gaming industry, reports Business Wire.



According to reports, the Taiwan Esports league has plans to invest NT$200 million (US$6.45 million) towards the future construction of Taiwan’s first stadium designed expressly for professional gaming.