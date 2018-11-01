TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2018 “Global Youth Trends Forum” was held in Taipei on Saturday, Nov. 3, bringing together 114 international youth representatives from 19 different countries.

Taiwan’s Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) joined the forum to meet with the young ambassadors, remarking that is is crucial for young people to participate in public affairs since they can offer society fresh ideas for the future.



The annual forum hosted by the Youth Development Administration under the Ministry of Education is an opportunity for young people from across the globe to share ideas on how to improve the world for the better.

Previous forums have focused on topics like the environment and sustainability, while the theme of this year’s forum was simply “Our common Future.”



Many of this year’s participants hailed from partner nations under the New Southbound Policy like Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.



Speaking at the event Vice President Chen emphasized the importance of the New Southbound Policy, remarking that Taiwan hopes to establish a strong network of cooperation and exchange in areas of trade, education, science, and technology.



Building more bridges and stronger connections between countries of the region, and the broader world, gives people an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding and friendship, especially young people, said the Vice President.

Chen also told the young ambassadors gathered at the forum that they are the best hope for confronting the challenges that the world is facing, and will continue to face over the coming years and decade.

He urged the ambassadors to be courageous, innovative, and to maintain compassion for humanity, telling hose present that he has been incredibly moved seeing how young people in Taiwan have been instrumental in improving and rejuvenating their local communities, reports CNA.

The 2018 Global Youth Trends Forum will last through Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Sunworld Dynasty Hotel in Taipei. The youth ambassadors will hear various keynote speeches and join panel and roundtable discussions on various topics of global importance.



