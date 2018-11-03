  1. Home
Official: Divers see Lion Air jet fuselage, new 'ping' heard

By  Associated Press
2018/11/03 15:05
Rescuers carry body bags containing the remains of the victims of Lion Air crash at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Ne

Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency Muhammad Syaugi, center, gestures as he speaks to the media at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Fr

An investigator inspect debris from Lion Air flight JT 610 that crashed into the Java sea on Monday, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Frid

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second right, congratulates navy divers who found the flight data recorder from the crashed Lion Air jet as Armed Fo

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia's search and rescue chief says divers reported seeing the fuselage and engines of the crashed Lion Air jet on the seafloor and a ping locator has detected a signal that may be from the cockpit voice recorder.

Speaking on Saturday, the sixth day of the search, Muhammad Syaugi says "two engines and more landing gear have been found."

He says, "I haven't seen it myself but I got information from some divers that they have seen the fuselage."

The brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after takeoff, kiling all 189 people on board.

Syaugi says a "low ping signal" was detected that could be the black box voice recorder.

Divers and a remotely operated vehicle have been searching the suspected location.