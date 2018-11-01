  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan police receives letter from New York to thank them for finding camera

Woman lost camera in Tainan in January 2017

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/03 15:22
Tainan police received a letter from New York thanking them for finding a tourist's lost camera.

Tainan police received a letter from New York thanking them for finding a tourist's lost camera. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Police at the Huaping Precinct in Tainan City looked up in surprise recently when they received a letter from New York.

After they opened it, they found out it was an American woman named Saya thanking them for finding the camera she had lost during a visit to Taiwan early last year, the Central News Agency reported.

The traveler included a sticker of the New York Police Department with her letter, addressed to the precinct’s “Director Chen.”

“A very belated thank you for finding and sending my camera when I lost it in Tainan (in January 2017)!” the letter started.

“I still have very fond memories of Taiwan, and have told many people about the amazing return of my camera,” Saya wrote.
police
Tainan
New York
lost item
lost and found

RELATED ARTICLES

65,000 trainers attend opening day of Pokémon GO event in southern Taiwan
65,000 trainers attend opening day of Pokémon GO event in southern Taiwan
2018/11/02 11:54
Pokémon GO event launches in Tainan, Taiwan today
Pokémon GO event launches in Tainan, Taiwan today
2018/11/01 11:22
Registration for 2019 Tainan Ancient Capital International Marathon is now open
Registration for 2019 Tainan Ancient Capital International Marathon is now open
2018/10/23 11:18
Interpol kowtows to China by rejecting Taiwan's assembly bid
Interpol kowtows to China by rejecting Taiwan's assembly bid
2018/10/19 13:02
Construction of TSMC factory in southern Taiwan fastest in world: Tainan Mayor 
Construction of TSMC factory in southern Taiwan fastest in world: Tainan Mayor 
2018/10/18 15:04