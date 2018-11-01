TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Police at the Huaping Precinct in Tainan City looked up in surprise recently when they received a letter from New York.

After they opened it, they found out it was an American woman named Saya thanking them for finding the camera she had lost during a visit to Taiwan early last year, the Central News Agency reported.

The traveler included a sticker of the New York Police Department with her letter, addressed to the precinct’s “Director Chen.”

“A very belated thank you for finding and sending my camera when I lost it in Tainan (in January 2017)!” the letter started.

“I still have very fond memories of Taiwan, and have told many people about the amazing return of my camera,” Saya wrote.