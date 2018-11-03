Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and China's Premier Li Keqiang leave after a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Sa
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Saturda
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan walk together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, gestures to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beiji
A member of an honor guard adjusts his hat before a welcome ceremony for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beiji
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 3, 20
Members of an honor guard march in formation before a welcome ceremony for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Bei
Staff members adjust a red carpet before a welcome ceremony for Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Satur
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stand together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang walk together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in
BEIJING (AP) — Close ally China says it is willing to offer assistance to Pakistan to help it weather its current fiscal crisis but that terms of such aid are still being discussed.
The announcement by Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou follows a meeting Saturday in Beijing between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Kong offered no information on the specific amount of aid China is willing to offer but says the sides made Beijing's support "clear in principle."
Pakistan's growing fiscal crisis has raised questions about its ability to repay Chinese loans granted as part of Beiing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative.
China has pledged more than $60 billion to Pakistan in the form of loans and investments for roads, ports, power plants and industrial parks.