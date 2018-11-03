Pakistan's hardline Islamists called off nation-crippling protests on Friday after striking a deal with the government on the legal future of a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy.

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party (TLP) had held three days of sit-ins and demonstrations after the Supreme Court of Pakistan overturned mother-of-five Asia Bibi's blasphemy conviction, ending her eight years on death row.

What is the deal?

Government ministers and TLP officials confirmed to news outlets they had struck a deal, under which:

Protests will end.

Arrested protesters will be released without charge.

The government will not block a review of the ruling.

Bibi will be banned from leaving the country.

Why are Islamists angry?

Blasphemy is a serious offense in the Islamic Republic. Bibi was originally sentenced to death for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the prophet Muhammad when a Muslim neighbor objected to her drinking from their glassware as she was not a Muslim.

The Supreme Court overturning her conviction was seen as a capitulation to foreign pressure and an affront to Islamic sensibilities.

What do they want?

Protesters want the case reviewed, an often-years-long process, and her eventual public hanging. Despite the lengthy process however, the court rarely reverses its own rulings.

