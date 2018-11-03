All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 12 8 3 1 17 42 34 5-2-0 3-1-1 2-0-0 Boston 12 7 3 2 16 37 29 4-1-0 3-2-2 4-1-0 Montreal 12 7 3 2 16 40 33 5-2-0 2-1-2 2-1-2 Toronto 13 8 5 0 16 43 39 3-5-0 5-0-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 11 6 2 3 15 45 35 2-2-1 4-0-2 1-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 12 7 4 1 15 39 30 2-1-1 5-3-0 5-0-0 Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 43 44 3-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 13 6 5 2 14 33 39 3-2-1 3-3-1 1-2-0 Carolina 13 6 5 2 14 39 38 3-3-1 3-2-1 2-1-1 Washington 11 5 4 2 12 43 43 3-1-1 2-3-1 1-1-1 Ottawa 12 5 5 2 12 40 46 4-2-1 1-3-1 3-2-0 Philadelphia 13 6 7 0 12 40 50 2-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 New Jersey 10 5 4 1 11 34 32 5-1-1 0-3-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 13 5 7 1 11 35 43 3-3-0 2-4-1 0-1-1 Detroit 13 4 7 2 10 34 49 2-3-1 2-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 11 3 5 3 9 34 41 0-3-1 3-2-2 0-0-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 13 10 3 0 20 46 30 4-3-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 Vancouver 15 9 6 0 18 47 50 5-2-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Winnipeg 14 8 5 1 17 41 38 5-2-1 3-3-0 2-2-0 Calgary 14 8 5 1 17 47 47 3-2-1 5-3-0 1-1-0 Colorado 14 7 4 3 17 52 40 3-1-1 4-3-2 1-1-0 Minnesota 12 7 3 2 16 35 35 5-0-2 2-3-0 3-2-0 Edmonton 12 7 4 1 15 36 34 3-2-1 4-2-0 0-0-0 San Jose 13 6 4 3 15 42 40 2-2-1 4-2-2 2-1-0 Chicago 14 6 5 3 15 43 51 3-2-2 3-3-1 2-1-1 Arizona 12 7 5 0 14 35 24 4-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Dallas 12 7 5 0 14 36 31 5-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 34 40 2-2-3 3-4-0 2-1-2 St. Louis 11 4 4 3 11 41 42 3-3-1 1-1-2 1-1-3 Vegas 13 5 7 1 11 30 39 3-2-1 2-5-0 1-0-1 Los Angeles 12 3 8 1 7 24 44 2-3-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Dallas 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 4, New Jersey 3

Montreal 6, Washington 4

Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, Vegas 3

Calgary 6, Colorado 5

Edmonton 4, Chicago 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Philadelphia 5, Los Angeles 2

Columbus 4, San Jose 1

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Winnipeg 2

Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT

Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.