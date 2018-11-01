  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan fines importers of dioxin-tainted crabs from China a record US$3 million

9 tons of hairy crabs had already been sold to clients: FDA

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/03 13:48
FDA slaps importers of dioxin-tainted crabs with record fines.

FDA slaps importers of dioxin-tainted crabs with record fines. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Two importers who brought dioxin-tainted crabs from China were being fined a record total of more than NT$100 million (US$3.26 million), but several tons of the product have already been sold, reports said Saturday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that tests found dioxin in eight lots of hairy crabs, also known as Chinese mitten crabs, weighing a total of 40 tons. However, at least 9 tons had already been distributed and could not be recovered, the Central News Agency reported.

The companies not only imported crabs with illegal levels of dioxin, but also sold more than 9 tons without having applied for the necessary import licenses, the FDA said. The tainted seafood was bought by clients in New Taipei City, Yilan County, Keelung, and by a fish farm in Miaoli County.

The practices were seriously enough to mandate the maximum penalty of fines 20 times the value of the imported product, according to the FDA. The sum was a record since legislation was made more stringent in 2013 following a spate of food safety scandals.
dioxin
seafood
hairy crabs
Chinese mitten crabs
FDA

RELATED ARTICLES

Dioxin-tainted hairy crabs sold on Taiwan market: FDA
Dioxin-tainted hairy crabs sold on Taiwan market: FDA
2018/10/26 19:50
US oat, cereal products allegedly containing herbicide not imported: Taiwan FDA
US oat, cereal products allegedly containing herbicide not imported: Taiwan FDA
2018/08/18 19:07
Taiwan bans four types of blood pressure pills from China
Taiwan bans four types of blood pressure pills from China
2018/08/02 20:36
2018 Taiwan Gourmet Month to satisfy your taste buds with ‘seafood congee’ feast!
2018 Taiwan Gourmet Month to satisfy your taste buds with ‘seafood congee’ feast!
2018/07/13 17:21
Taiwan’s ban on artificial trans fats in processed food begins July 1
Taiwan’s ban on artificial trans fats in processed food begins July 1
2018/06/29 15:53