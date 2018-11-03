WASHINGTON (AP) — Gender politics have been a defining issue of this election cycle, beginning with the mobilization by many women against the election victory and inauguration of President Donald Trump.

More women than ever before won major party primaries for Congress and governor this year, giving women the chance to significantly increase their numbers in office. They are donating more money to political campaigns, too, and they're now firmly established as a major force.

Polls suggest Democratic women are very enthusiastic about voting in next Tuesday's election. But Republican women say they, too, can lay claim to a share of the energy currently percolating, particularly when it comes to the fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation.