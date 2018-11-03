TAIPEI (CNA) -- An international flora exposition featuring the horticulture from around the world and including dance, music and drama performances from home and abroad, is set to kick off in Taichung Saturday, the organizers said Friday.



Organized by the local government, the 60.88-hectare Taichung World Flora Exposition will be held across three different venues -- Waipu Park, Fengyuan Huludun Park and the Houli Horse Ranch and Forest Park.



According to the organizers, the expo has the theme of "The Sound of Blooming" and will exhibit an array of native fruits and flowers, as well as showcasing emerging environmental concepts and solutions.





(Waipu Park)



The Waipu site will primarily feature events and activities that cater to recreational agriculture and environmental education, in two permanent exhibition halls -- Nature House and Green Pavilion.



The Huludun Park in Fengyuan, meanwhile, will feature landscaping and native flower species. Competitions will also be held at the site for professional groups specializing in the fields of domestic horticulture, landscape gardening, architecture and creative design.





(Houli Horse Ranch and Forest Park)



Houli, the largest of the three venues in terms of exhibition space, will hold performances by local and foreign troupes including Taiwan's renowned National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra, Las Minas Flamenco from Spain, Maori performing group Whangara Mai Tawhiti from New Zealand, and Umkhathi Theater Works from Zimbabwe.



The Fengyuan site will be free to visitors, but the Houli and Waipu venues will have a daily entrance fee per person ranging from NT$350 (US$11.48) for adults and NT$250 for students, according to the organizers.





(Fengyuan Huludun Park)



The opening hours for the Huludun and Houli venues will be 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends, while the Waipu site will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day.



The expo will run through April 24 next year.