TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- Taiwan Halal Center won a Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award Oct. 31 in recognition of its achievements promoting a Muslim-friendly environment and facilities, according to the Bureau of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Economic Affairs.



The center, operated by state-backed Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), was the only overseas recipient in the ceremony this year, the BOFT said. The honor recognizes the success of government efforts to deepen cultural and tourism exchanges with target countries in the region under its New Southbound Policy, it added.



Now in its second year, the awards give credit to individuals and organizations contributing to Malaysia’s tourism industry. Dignitaries such as Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attended the event.



Established in 2017, the center is building a complete halal industry environment in Taiwan, helping firms secure certification and stimulating exports. In addition, it cooperates with accredited bodies in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and the Philippines to organize training programs for Taiwan enterprises.



More than 50 local firms have received the center’s assistance in selling their products in Malaysia, including the Southeast Asian nation’s largest Halal hypermarket chain Mydin. It has helped 954 businesses and more than 13,000 products gain halal certification.



Taiwan is cultivating a welcoming environment for visitors from diverse backgrounds as evidenced by its ranking as the fifth most Muslim-friendly destination among non-Muslim countries in the latest Global Muslim Travel Index released April 11 by MasterCard Inc. and CrescentRating.



A key plank in the government’s national development strategy, the NSP is deepening agricultural, business, cultural, educational, tourism and trade ties with 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.