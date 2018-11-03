TAIPEI (Taiwan Today ) -- The majority of people in Taiwan disapprove of China’s military threats and ongoing efforts to suppress the country’s international space, according to a regular poll released Nov. 1 by the Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).



Nearly 80 percent of respondents said China’s actions threaten the cross-strait status quo, as well as regional peace and stability. In addition, 69 percent said China should not set political preconditions for cross-strait dialogue and interaction, nor Taiwan’s international participation.



A total 78 percent disapprove of China’s campaign of coercion against Taiwan involving the use of dollar diplomacy in poaching allies.



The survey also identified strong support for the government’s response to China’s actions. More than 60 percent approve of President Tsai Ing-wen’s refusal to bow to pressure and revert to the old path of confrontation, while 79 percent back her approach of safeguarding freedom and democracy, as well as deepening cooperation with like-minded countries.



A total 86 percent believe only the 23 million people of Taiwan have the right to determine the nation’s future and direction of cross-strait ties.



The MAC said the poll’s results clearly demonstrate China should abandon its strategy and resolve differences through dialogue without political preconditions, adding that only in this way can cross-strait relations further improve.



According to the MAC, the government remains fully committed to promoting constructive and multifaceted cross-strait exchanges, safeguarding national security and the well-being of the people, and seeking international cooperation in promoting regional peace and stability.



Conducted Oct. 24-28 by the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University in Taipei City, the telephone survey involved 1,085 respondents aged over 20 nationwide. It has an error margin of 2.98 percent and confidence level of 95 percent.