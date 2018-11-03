MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say four people have been slain at a funeral home in the troubled southern state of Guerrero.

A statement from Guerrero security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says the armed assailants stormed the funeral home around midday Friday in the city of Iguala.

Alvarez says the attack was believed to be related to an incident the previous day in which three other people were killed. The four funeral home victims had gone there to identify a relative slain Thursday.

Guerrero is a hotbed of drug production, trafficking and warring gangs. Iguala is the city where 43 rural teachers' college students were abducted by police in 2014 and presumably handed over to a cartel and killed.