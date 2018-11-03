WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Novak Djokovic remains on course for a fifth Paris Masters title after beating Marin Cilic to set up a semifinal against Roger Federer. Federer advanced to their 47th career meeting by beating Kei Nishikori, his sixth straight win against the Japanese player. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 650 words, photos.

GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DOHA, Qatar — Simone Biles makes history by picking up her record 13th career gold medal at the world gymnastics championships when she cruises to victory in the vault final. SENT: 770 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan coasts to an 11th successive Twenty20 series victory after beating New Zealand by six wickets in the second match. SENT: 470 words.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Mauricio Macri backtracks on whether opposing fans can attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate. He initially says its OK, at odds with a 2013 ban on visiting fans in Argentine soccer that is aimed at reducing violence. Hours later, he says the clubs can decide. By Almudena Calatrava. SENT: 290 words, photo.

SOC--FOOTBALL LEAKS

LONDON — Manchester City threatened to destroy UEFA with legal action when European soccer's governing body pursued punishment against the Abu Dhabi-owned club for overspending on players and hiding costs, according to documents cited by a group of media outlets. SENT: 630 words, photo.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-READ RETIRING

All Blacks captain Kieran Read says he will quit internationals after next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— Also:

— RGU--ENGLAND-SOUTH AFRICA — Ashton replaces injured Tuilagi in England reserves. SENT: 280 words, photo.

— RGU--WALES-SCOTLAND — Scotland captain: Hastings can handle Welsh pressure. SENT: 270 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scores a spectacular goal and sets up Neymar as runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain wins at home to second-place Lille 2-1. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 290 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Mertens scores hat trick in Napoli's 5-1 rout of Empoli. SENT: 230 words, photos.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Stuttgart slump continues in third loss from three new coach. SENT: 170 words.

Other Stories:

— SOC--LEICESTER-HELICOPTER CRASH — Data recovered as Leicester helicopter crash is investigated. SENT: 120 words, photos.

— GLF--TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN — Defending champ Justin Rose leads by two. SENT: 260 words.

— FIG--HELSINKI GRAND PRIX — Olympic champ Zagitova leads Grand Prix despite glitch. SENT: 310 words, photos.

