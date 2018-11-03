AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Nov. 2

thru 4, Paris — tennis, ATP, BNP Paribas Masters.

thru 3, Doha, Qatar — gymnastics, artistic world championships.

thru 4, Antalya, Turkey — golf, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open.

thru 4, Las Vegas — golf, US PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

thru 3, Louisville, Kentucky — horse racing, Breeders' Cup.

SATURDAY, Nov. 3

Tokyo — rugby, Japan vs. New Zealand.

London — rugby, England vs. South Africa.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. Scotland.

Chicago — rugby, Ireland vs. Italy, United States vs. New Zealand Maori.

Kashima, Japan — football, Asian Champions League final first leg: Kashima vs. Persepolis.

thru 7, Sylhet, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, 1st test.

Glasgow, Scotland — boxing, Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire for Burnett's WBA bantamweight title.

El Paso, Texas — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 4

Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd T20.

Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 1st T20.

Sepang, Malaysia — motorcycling, Malaysian MotoGP.

New York — athletics, New York City Marathon.

Liverpool, England — rugby league, England vs. New Zealand, 2nd test.

MONDAY, Nov. 5

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Nov. 6

Europe — football, Champions League: Monaco vs. Club Brugge, Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool, Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, Tottenham vs. PSV Eindhoven, Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke vs. Galatasaray, Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow.

thru 10, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 1st test.

Lucknow, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.

Melbourne, Australia — horse racing, Melbourne Cup.

thru 11, Milan — tennis, ATP, Next Gen ATP Finals.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 7

Europe — football, Champions League: CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, Valencia vs. Young Boys, Benfica vs. Ajax, Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens, Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, Plzen vs. Real Madrid, Juventus vs. Manchester United.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI.

THURSDAY, Nov. 8

thru 11, Sun City, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Nedbank Challenge.

thru 11, Playa del Carmen, Mexico — golf, US PGA Tour, OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Europe — football, Europa League.

FRIDAY, Nov. 9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2nd ODI.

Adelaide, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

thru 11, Hiroshima, Japan — figure skating, Grand Prix, NHK Trophy.

thru 25, West Indies — cricket, Women's World Twenty20.

SATURDAY, Nov. 10

London — rugby, England vs. New Zealand.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. Australia.

Dublin — rugby, Ireland vs. Argentina.

Paris — rugby, France vs. South Africa.

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Scotland vs. Fiji.

Florence, Italy — rugby, Italy vs. Georgia.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — football, Copa Libertadores final first leg: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate.

Tehran, Iran — football, Asian Champions League final second leg: Persepolis vs. Kashima.

thru 11, Prague, Czech Republic — tennis, WTA, Fed Cup final: Czech Republic vs. United States.

Manchester, England — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew for Usyk's WBC-IBF-WBA-WBO cruiserweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 11

thru 18, London — tennis, ATP Finals.

Sao Paolo — auto racing, F1, Brazilian Grand Prix.

thru 15, Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe, 2nd test.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 3rd ODI.

Hobart, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Chennai, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

Leeds, England — rugby league, England vs. New Zealand, 3rd test.