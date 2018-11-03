LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Game Winner surged down the stretch and pulled away from Knicks Go after a bump to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile by 2 1/4 lengths Friday at Churchill Downs, giving trainer Bob Baffert an early Kentucky Derby favorite just five months after winning his second Triple Crown with Justify.

The race favorite broke from the No. 9 post and lagged in the middle of the 14-horse field before pushing forward on the outside and into contention at the top of the stretch. Game Winner and Knicks Go brushed before the colt got away for the win to improve to 4-0 lifetime. Signalman was a length back in third.

The thrilling finish capped a first day devoted to 2-year-olds at the season-ending world championships, and established Game Winner as one of the year's top Juveniles.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Game Winner covered 1 1/4 miles in 1:43.67 and paid $4, $3.20 and $2.80. Knicks Go returned $21.40 and $11.20, and Signalman paid $15.80.

