OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on an Oklahoma mother who was arrested for shooting and killing her son and injuring her two daughters (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

An Oklahoma woman accused of killing her 18-year-old son and wounding a teenage daughter has told police she shot her children in the head while they were sleeping.

In an affidavit released by police Friday, Amy Hall told the Okmulgee County sheriff's office that she shot her son, Kayson Toliver, while he slept in his bed early Thursday. Hall also said she shot her older daughter as she slept and that she tried to shoot her 14-year-old daughter, but the girl escaped into a bathroom. The 16-year-old daughter remained in serious condition Friday.

Hall told police that she had intended to kill herself after killing her three children, and said she was trying to protect them from who she claimed was an abusive father.

___

2:30 p.m.

Authorities have released the identity of an 18-year-old man who they say was killed by his mother in a shooting in rural eastern Oklahoma that also injured his two teenage sisters.

A spokesman for the Okmulgee County sheriff said Friday that Kayson Toliver was shot and killed early Thursday morning by Amy Hall at a home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa.

Hall's two daughters were also injured. A 16-year-old remained in serious condition Friday, while a 14-year-old was in good condition. The sheriff's office said they do not release names for surviving juvenile victims.

Bond hasn't been set for Hall. The 38-year-old woman has been preliminarily charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Authorities are investigating a motive.