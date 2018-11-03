BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Southampton
Burton Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Bournemouth 2, Norwich 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Blackpool 1
West Ham 1, Tottenham 3
Chelsea 3, Derby 2
Middlesbrough 1, Crystal Palace 0
|Thursday's Match
Man City 2, Fulham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Man United
West Ham vs. Burnley
Newcastle vs. Watford
Cardiff vs. Leicester
Everton vs. Brighton
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham
|Sunday's Matches
Man City vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
|Monday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Fulham
|Friday's Match
Aston Villa 2, Bolton 0
|Saturday's Matches
Brentford vs. Millwall
Derby vs. Birmingham
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United
Rotherham vs. Swansea
Ipswich vs. Preston
Reading vs. Bristol City
Blackburn vs. QPR
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich
Hull vs. West Brom
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough
|Sunday's Match
Wigan vs. Leeds
|Saturday's Matches
Charlton vs. Doncaster
Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers
Bradford vs. Portsmouth
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town
Rochdale vs. Luton Town
Wycombe vs. Peterborough
Plymouth vs. Sunderland
Barnsley vs. Southend
Coventry vs. Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon vs. Shrewsbury
Walsall vs. Burton Albion
|Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham vs. Blackpool
Walsall vs. Charlton
|Tuesday's Match
Crewe 0, Mansfield Town 3
|Saturday's Matches
Morecambe vs. Yeovil
Carlisle vs. Newport County
Lincoln City vs. Forest Green Rovers
Northampton vs. Crewe
Cheltenham vs. Mansfield Town
Colchester vs. Swindon
Tranmere Rovers vs. Exeter
Stevenage vs. Oldham
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town
Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Port Vale vs. Notts County
Macclesfield Town vs. Bury
|Tuesday's Matches
Notts County vs. Oldham
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town