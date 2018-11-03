HAVANA (AP) — Cuba is condemning the latest comments from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump about the island and its allies but says the door remains open to talks with Washington.

Cuba's top diplomat on U.S. affairs struck a notably conciliatory tone Friday as he condemned an announcement from Trump's national security adviser John Bolton saying that the White House would impose new sanctions.

A day prior, Bolton called Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua a "troika of tyranny," saying the U.S. "will no longer appease dictators and despots near our shores in this hemisphere."

Diplomat Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told reporters in Havana that "Cuba vigorously rejects the language used by Mr. Bolton, the vulgarity used in his pronouncement.

But De Cossio said Cuba's openness to talks with the U.S. was unchanged.