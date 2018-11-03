NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Apple Inc., down $14.74 to $207.48

The company's revenue forecast disappointed Wall Street and it said it will stop reporting quarterly iPhone sales.

Starbucks Corp., up $5.69 to $64.32

The coffee chain's sales were stronger than analysts expected, helped by higher prices.

Symantec Corp., up 77 cents to $19.50

The security software company did better than Wall Street expected in its fiscal second quarter.

MetLife Inc., up $1.66 to $43.60

The insurance company posted a larger profit than analysts expected in the third quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., up $3.05 to $7.56

The genetic analysis technology company agreed to be bought by genetic testing tools maker Illumina for $8 a share, or $1.05 billion.

Synchrony Financial, down $2.80 to $26.43

The consumer credit company said it's being sued by Walmart.

Kraft Heinz Corp., down $5.47 to $50.73

The packaged food maker's profit fell far short of expectations as expenses increased.

Weight Watchers International Inc., down $20.36 to $48.13

The weight loss company's revenue disappointed investors and it said subscriptions grew at a slower rate in the third quarter.