DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan coasted to an 11th successive Twenty20 series victory after beating New Zealand by six wickets in the second match on Friday.

Babar Azam top-scored with 40 and Mohammad Hafeez provided the finish with an unbeaten 34 off 21 balls as Pakistan cruised to 154-4 in 19.4 overs.

New Zealand scored a competitive 153-7 after captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat.

Opening batsman Colin Munro hit a blistering 44 off 28 balls, and Corey Anderson produced a brisk ending with an unbeaten 44 off 25 deliveries.

Young left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi grabbed 3-20 that included the key wicket of Williamson on 37.

Pakistan won the first T20 on the last ball, and will be eyeing its second successive clean sweep in T20 series in the last match on Sunday.

