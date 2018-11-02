  1. Home
The Latest: Wounded officer, congregant moved out of ICU

By  Associated Press
2018/11/02 23:24
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

More good news for the two most seriously injured victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack.

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said Friday that both men have been moved out of the intensive care unit. Hospital officials say a 70-year-old man has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. A 40-year-old police officer remains in stable.

The officer was previously identified as Timothy Matson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The wounded congregant is Daniel Leger, a nurse and hospital chaplain.

A 61-year-old woman also remains hospitalized. UPMC says she's in stable condition.

The weekend massacre at Tree of Life synagogue killed 11 and wounded six, including four police officers.

___

1 a.m.

A 97-year-old woman who was the oldest victim of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest Friday at the end of a wrenching, series of funerals.

Rose Mallinger was among 11 victims gunned down in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Her daughter was wounded in the attack at Tree of Life synagogue.

The Jewish community began burying its dead Tuesday as thousands of mourners attended services for a beloved doctor and two brothers. The funerals have continued each day since.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could result in a death sentence. Authorities say Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre. He remains jailed.

Mallinger had attended Tree of Life for more than 60 years. Her family says it was the "center of her very active life."