WASHINGTON (AP) — The unemployment rate for Americans of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity fell to 4.4 percent in October, the lowest recorded level for this group since 1973.

A hot labor market and rising wages have helped pull these workers off the unemployment rolls and into jobs. This category comprises people who identify ethnically as Hispanic or Latino and can include all races.

The unemployment rate for workers between ages 16 and 19 fell to 11.9 percent, its lowest point since 1969. The rate for veterans who have served in the armed forces anytime since September 2001 fell to 3.1 percent, near the all-time low of 3 percent set in July.

The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a total of 250,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7 percent. Average pay rose 3.1 percent over the past 12 months — the fastest year-over-year climb since 2009.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.