HELSINKI (AP) — Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise took the lead after the pairs short program Friday at the Helsinki stage of the Grand Prix figure skating series.

Skating to Joe Cocker's gravely singing, the Italian pair showed notable speed in completing a triple salchow, triple twist lift and throw triple loop cleanly, but got out of synchronization on some spins.

Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert were 0.6 points behind. The Russians outpointed their opponents on program components for their dramatic interpretation of Prokofiev's Alexander Nevski, but Enbert's fall on a triple toe loop put them behind technically.

Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin, also from Russia, were in third after a short program marked by a soaring triple twist.

