LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Miller says he's easing away from political humor after next week's release of his new comedy special, "Fake News-Real Jokes ."

The former "Saturday Night Live" news anchor says he's trying a "mental exercise," trading jokes about current events for lighter humor.

Miller said the goal is to be funny and not talk about the issues as much.

His special will be available Tuesday on Amazon, Google, iTunes and other streaming platforms. It is being released as an album.

The comedian also hosts a podcast and has a syndicated radio feature.