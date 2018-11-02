  1. Home
  2. World

Dennis Miller plans politics break after 'Fake News' special

By LYNN ELBER , AP Television Writer,Associated Press
2018/11/02 21:36
FILE - In this March 8, 2013 file photo, comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Dennis Miller arrives at the premiere of "Mike Tyson: U

FILE - In this March 8, 2013 file photo, comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Dennis Miller arrives at the premiere of "Mike Tyson: U

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Miller says he's easing away from political humor after next week's release of his new comedy special, "Fake News-Real Jokes ."

The former "Saturday Night Live" news anchor says he's trying a "mental exercise," trading jokes about current events for lighter humor.

Miller said the goal is to be funny and not talk about the issues as much.

His special will be available Tuesday on Amazon, Google, iTunes and other streaming platforms. It is being released as an album.

The comedian also hosts a podcast and has a syndicated radio feature.