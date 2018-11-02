WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--PARIS MASTERS

PARIS — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are on course to meet at the Paris Masters but first must win their quarterfinal matches. Djokovic takes on Marin Cilic, and Federer is up against Kei Nishikori at the indoor tournament. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--KOREAS-2032 GAMES

SEOUL, South Korea — North and South Korea agreed to officially inform the International Olympic Committee of their intent to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics as they continued with reconciliation efforts. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BOX--AIBA ELECTION

MOSCOW — The leading candidate to run the amateur boxing association hinted Friday he will take a leave of absence if elected to calm tensions with the International Olympic Committee. The IOC has said Gafur Rakhimov's bid to become president of AIBA could put the association's place in the Olympics at risk. Rakhimov is on a U.S. Treasury Department sanctions list for alleged ties to organized crime and international heroin trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--AUSTRALIA-BOLT-NO DEAL

GOSFORD, Australia — Usain Bolt's bid to become a professional soccer player in Australia has ended with the Olympic sprinting great failing to agree on a contract with the Central Coast Mariners. SENT: 365 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-DEPLETED DEFENSE

MADRID — Real Madrid will be without most of its defenders when it hosts Valladolid this weekend in its first Spanish league match without coach Julen Lopetegui. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

NAPLES, Italy — Napoli warms up for its Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain by hosting Empoli in Serie A. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain prepares for its trip to play Napoli in the Champions League with a home game against second-place Lille. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--JAPAN-NEW ZEALAND

A test against Japan which initially seemed one of the most inconsequential of New Zealand's 2018 season has become more significant and contentious because of head coach Steve Hansen's approach to All Blacks selections. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 615 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKO--AUSTRALIA-DOG FLIGHT

BRISBANE, Australia — No matter what Lamar Patterson does for the Brisbane Bullets on the basketball court, he can expect to be dogged by questions about Kobe. The ex-Atlanta Hawks player flew into Brisbane with his French bulldog placed inside his hand luggage and ran afoul of Australia's quarantine laws. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 400 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Joel Embiid has 41 points, 76ers beat Clippers 122-113. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Domi, Kotkaniemi help Canadiens beat Capitals 6-4. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

