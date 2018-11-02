TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Polymer art space will be closed due to the upcoming expired lease on December. In order to commemorate the five-year establishment, Polymer will hold a performance titled "Stolen Field" this weekend (Nov. 3,4.), reflecting the difficult situation existing within Taiwan's art industry.



​The slogan in Polymer means it's all gone. (image by Taiwan News Lyla)

Established in 2013, Polymer has been located in the Beitou district. The venue gathered creative minds from multiple disciplines. Its nature is expressed in galleries, museums, and schools, and served as the “Silicon Valley” of the art world.

Polymer is also like a Petri dish breeding the creativity of artists and cultivating dramatic new forms of art.

“At Polymer's onset, artists invested almost 2 million in building up the locale while planning, furnishing, and recruiting resident artists. After a while, they finally settled in to create astounding art. Then, people started to have disagreements and disputes,” said the art director, Kuo I-Chen.



Polymer art director, Kuo I-Chen (image by Taiwan News Lyla)

Even though the intention in starting the place was brilliant, the values people held and the way people think diverged. Hence they started to break apart and this turmoil lasted for nearly three years.

However, and to everybody’s surprise, an severe earthquake hit Southern Taiwan in 2016, bringing the leadership together again in their dedication to art. The artists decided to help the less fortunate people in a creative way.

The leader of the event was the current art director of Polymer, Kuo I-Chen, he explained, “before the earthquake, the artists worked individually. However, when the quake happened, I thought I needed to do something to gather everyone’s power and help the poor local residents.”

“As an artist, I initiated fundraising activities and, out of my hopefulness, we collected 100 pieces in a week. The artists all came out of the studio to support me actively. Together, we raised NT1.8 million and donated the funds to the Tainan Government for historic building restoration purposes,” said Kuo I-Chen.

The earthquake may have damaged many people’s home, but it could not diminish all hope. Polymer started to have a clearer direction, and with determined hearts they held events, such as the Taipei book fair and other open studio activities on a larger scale.

“More and more international artists visit Polymer while come to Taiwan. It has gradually become an important activist in the art industry. However, while everything seemed to be on the right track, the upcoming lease expired, creating another problem,” said Kuo I-Chen.

Kuo I-Chen explained, "The landlord saw Polymer's uprising career and planned to take control. Now, we are actively looking for a new pace, but haven’t yet found the proper location."

Even though they are in a difficult situation, the charming and positive Kuo I-Chen said, "It’s ok! We will have a holiday and take a rest first. Afterwards, we will try to make Polymer bigger and better."

Kuo I-Chen further explained that, in Taiwan, most of the art groups’ sustenance comes from governmental support. He expected that, one day, Polymer will survive on its own and be strong enough to help the other art and cultural groups.

The final event of Polymer titled "Stolen Field” was performed by a group of young and talented Taiwanese. Featuring drama, dance, and musical performance, the story, set in a crime scene, indicated that “something” has gone missing.



Fundraising event for the “Polymer 2013-2018 book” (image by Taiwan News Lyla)

The performance reflects more than the current situation that Polymer is facing in also presenting how the Taiwanese art industry is oppressed by the political environment. The show will be launched in the evening of Nov. 3.

In addition to the show, Polymer expresses a need for fundraising, with artists’ works for the “Polymer 2013-2018 book,” which is expected to be published in 2019. Also, there will be an onsite screen printing event. For more information, please go to Polymer's Facebook page.



Screen print event (image by Taiwan News Lyla)