Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;9;76%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;91;74;Partial sunshine;91;73;ENE;12;33%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;77;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;55;ENE;15;34%;28%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;62;53;Showers and t-storms;60;53;NW;7;70%;88%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;52;38;Partial sunshine;51;36;SE;9;79%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;34;26;Mostly cloudy;35;24;NNE;9;45%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;55;30;Sunny, but cool;52;30;E;6;30%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;30;28;Afternoon flurries;36;24;NW;10;74%;75%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A strong t-storm;87;74;ESE;8;76%;70%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Partly sunny;71;57;N;9;69%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;62;54;Low clouds;65;59;WNW;16;73%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Rather cloudy;84;59;Cooler;75;58;ESE;7;54%;87%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;5;79%;83%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;E;8;70%;74%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Brilliant sunshine;93;69;Mostly cloudy;92;71;N;6;51%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;64;48;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNW;8;57%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;59;39;Partly sunny;61;41;ENE;5;66%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;75;58;Clouds and sun, warm;74;53;ESE;10;53%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;57;39;Partly sunny;52;38;E;4;73%;6%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;47;A t-storm in spots;66;49;NW;5;70%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;83;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;NW;7;79%;84%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;69;54;A shower in spots;63;49;N;5;86%;53%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;51;33;High clouds;51;36;SSE;4;71%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;72;49;Mild with some sun;69;49;ESE;7;68%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;70;53;Clouds and sun, warm;69;49;ENE;4;73%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;71;58;Nice with sunshine;76;60;NE;5;72%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;88;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;65;NW;5;53%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;65;43;Sunny;66;44;NNE;5;52%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;89;63;Plenty of sun;87;62;NNE;9;35%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with some sun;78;57;Periods of sun, warm;84;59;WSW;8;25%;40%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;68;A shower or t-storm;79;67;ENE;3;78%;81%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;8;77%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;49;38;Sun and some clouds;52;48;SE;7;65%;38%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm or two;86;76;NW;5;80%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;51;40;Partly sunny;50;40;S;7;72%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;Clouds and sun, nice;86;76;N;14;61%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;73;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;54;S;14;57%;67%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;90;74;Clouds and sun;90;73;SE;8;69%;20%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;90;68;Hazy sunshine;89;65;E;10;55%;31%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;65;40;A touch of rain;52;30;ESE;9;43%;59%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;89;73;An afternoon shower;88;71;ENE;4;68%;46%;5

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;96;74;Showers around;93;73;ESE;7;66%;62%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;50;45;Spotty showers;58;45;SSW;18;85%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain this afternoon;42;30;Partly sunny, cold;45;22;N;5;46%;6%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;67;59;Partly sunny;68;59;N;7;80%;60%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and beautiful;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;84;66;SSE;3;56%;5%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;84;62;Not as warm;78;57;ENE;8;63%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;A t-storm in spots;85;71;E;6;74%;68%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;50;46;Partly sunny;49;34;WNW;14;91%;26%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;90;77;A t-storm around;93;77;NE;4;68%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;79;67;Mainly cloudy;76;71;ENE;6;77%;18%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;Spotty showers;85;74;ENE;15;66%;83%;6

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;84;70;Mostly cloudy;87;68;SE;6;61%;29%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Spotty p.m. showers;73;53;Cooler;68;51;NE;6;82%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;69;59;Sun and some clouds;67;58;NE;10;70%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;W;6;73%;74%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;WSW;7;65%;67%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;N;9;45%;7%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;61;28;Plenty of sunshine;57;26;WNW;5;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;95;66;Hazy sunshine;95;67;NE;5;17%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;75;50;Nice with some sun;75;49;WSW;5;58%;17%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;99;74;Sunny and nice;97;72;NNW;10;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;52;45;A morning shower;55;49;SW;8;75%;55%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;89;75;NNE;7;62%;31%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;88;72;Partly sunny;88;72;WSW;6;69%;67%;7

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;88;72;Hazy sun and humid;90;72;S;5;68%;26%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;3;79%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;57;38;A p.m. t-storm;60;40;NNW;7;53%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;87;76;Couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;6;76%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;69;63;Turning sunny, nice;71;63;S;8;74%;38%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;67;52;NNW;9;77%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;54;38;Partial sunshine;57;45;S;11;64%;5%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunlit and very warm;88;61;Mostly sunny;86;61;NE;4;37%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;75;Partly sunny;85;76;WSW;7;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;67;39;Partly sunny;62;41;SSE;4;57%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;87;80;Sun and some clouds;88;81;NNW;4;62%;21%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;77;Some brightening;89;77;NE;5;77%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;E;6;67%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Not as hot;88;53;Cooler;68;50;WSW;12;48%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;66;53;A t-storm in spots;68;55;ENE;5;59%;80%;6

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;84;77;ENE;7;79%;73%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;50;47;Mild with rain;54;37;NNW;5;92%;96%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;SSE;7;71%;14%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Episodes of sunshine;69;54;Mostly sunny;71;57;ENE;6;73%;6%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;42;36;Periods of rain;42;30;W;8;92%;68%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;45;41;A little p.m. rain;46;43;WSW;8;81%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Hazy sunshine;94;80;SE;8;50%;30%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;79;58;A shower or t-storm;76;58;NE;10;72%;77%;10

New York, United States;Spotty showers;70;56;Becoming very windy;59;43;WNW;21;63%;67%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;NNE;7;48%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;26;25;A bit of snow;32;15;NW;15;91%;72%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;65;47;Sunshine;69;54;NE;5;52%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;43;33;Rather cloudy;42;40;SSW;5;85%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;41;34;A chance for snow;40;27;W;12;87%;37%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;77;SE;18;76%;76%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;ESE;7;84%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;6;77%;65%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;54;32;Mostly sunny;53;37;SE;4;71%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;73;60;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SSW;13;58%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;92;77;NNW;6;61%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;91;75;Decreasing clouds;92;76;ESE;12;63%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;72;A t-storm in spots;93;70;ESE;5;52%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;57;45;Partly sunny;50;44;ENE;5;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;67;34;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;N;4;71%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;54;Showers, some heavy;68;55;N;8;72%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;68;53;Clouds and sun;68;53;SE;4;79%;9%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;77;Showers around;86;76;E;9;67%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning sunny;36;29;A bit of a.m. snow;36;30;N;16;62%;63%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;57;45;Partly sunny;52;39;WSW;7;83%;18%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;70;A t-storm around;89;74;WNW;5;65%;74%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;83;61;Becoming cloudy;83;64;E;10;39%;35%;3

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;59;A passing shower;74;57;NNE;7;76%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;49;43;An afternoon shower;50;37;W;8;85%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;70;53;Partly sunny;71;52;WSW;7;60%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;Showers and t-storms;79;63;ESE;5;78%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;77;A shower or two;83;76;E;14;76%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;6;96%;80%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;Mostly sunny, nice;75;45;E;4;39%;14%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;72;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;48;WSW;6;40%;14%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A t-storm in spots;83;71;N;8;81%;66%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;65;51;Partly sunny;64;49;NNW;6;80%;3%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;60;50;A little p.m. rain;55;50;SSW;8;87%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;65;38;Sunny and pleasant;64;40;WNW;3;61%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;68;61;Rather cloudy;68;61;ENE;9;68%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;87;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;NE;3;79%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;72;44;Partly sunny;70;40;SE;7;55%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;74;A shower or two;86;76;ENE;13;79%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A brief shower;51;45;Periods of sun;48;39;WSW;7;77%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;91;77;Cooler in the p.m.;89;65;ESE;13;48%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;79;70;A shower;84;73;ENE;7;75%;80%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy showers;52;46;Rather cloudy;50;38;WNW;13;82%;26%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, colder;37;28;Mostly sunny, cold;47;31;ENE;4;54%;10%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;52;42;Clouds and sun;54;37;NNE;5;66%;31%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;61;48;Mostly cloudy;60;45;SSW;7;35%;4%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;87;64;Plenty of sunshine;84;64;E;8;29%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;75;59;Partly sunny;85;52;E;3;45%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;66;52;Clouds and sun;67;54;SSE;6;62%;19%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;44;36;Mostly cloudy;44;31;WNW;15;73%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;75;66;Partly sunny;75;62;SSW;7;60%;16%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;Showers and t-storms;66;54;WSW;5;78%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;34;5;Mostly sunny, chilly;26;2;S;6;38%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;57;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;47;SSE;6;81%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, mild;65;53;A shower in places;59;47;NNW;6;80%;54%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;NW;4;46%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;57;46;Periods of rain;50;36;NW;6;88%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;66;47;A shower or two;53;41;NNE;7;91%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;55;Very windy;63;54;NNW;31;83%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A passing shower;92;71;Increasing clouds;91;71;NW;5;60%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of sun;57;34;Partly sunny;57;34;NE;2;61%;38%;3

