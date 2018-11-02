Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;14;76%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partial sunshine;33;23;ENE;19;33%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;25;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;13;ENE;24;34%;28%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;17;11;Showers and t-storms;16;12;NW;12;70%;88%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;11;3;Partial sunshine;10;2;SE;14;79%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;NNE;15;45%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;13;-1;Sunny, but cool;11;-1;E;10;30%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-1;-2;Afternoon flurries;2;-5;NW;15;74%;75%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A strong t-storm;31;23;ESE;13;76%;70%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;22;14;N;15;69%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;12;Low clouds;18;15;WNW;25;73%;75%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Rather cloudy;29;15;Cooler;24;15;ESE;11;54%;87%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;8;79%;83%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;E;13;70%;74%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Brilliant sunshine;34;21;Mostly cloudy;34;22;N;10;51%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNW;12;57%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;15;4;Partly sunny;16;5;ENE;8;66%;27%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;24;14;Clouds and sun, warm;23;11;ESE;16;53%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;14;4;Partly sunny;11;3;E;7;73%;6%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;A t-storm in spots;19;10;NW;9;70%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;NW;12;79%;84%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;20;12;A shower in spots;17;9;N;9;86%;53%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;10;1;High clouds;10;2;SSE;6;71%;2%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;22;10;Mild with some sun;20;9;ESE;11;68%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;21;12;Clouds and sun, warm;21;9;ENE;6;73%;27%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;Nice with sunshine;24;15;NE;8;72%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;31;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;NW;8;53%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;18;6;Sunny;19;7;NNE;8;52%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;32;17;Plenty of sun;31;17;NNE;15;35%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer with some sun;26;14;Periods of sun, warm;29;15;WSW;13;25%;40%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;26;19;ENE;5;78%;81%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;12;77%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;10;3;Sun and some clouds;11;9;SE;11;65%;38%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;NW;8;80%;92%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;11;4;Partly sunny;10;4;S;11;72%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;N;23;61%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;23;12;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;12;S;22;57%;67%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;SE;14;69%;20%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;32;18;E;17;55%;31%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;18;4;A touch of rain;11;-1;ESE;14;43%;59%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;22;ENE;7;68%;46%;5

Dili, East Timor;More clouds than sun;35;23;Showers around;34;23;ESE;12;66%;62%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;10;7;Spotty showers;14;7;SSW;29;85%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain this afternoon;5;-1;Partly sunny, cold;7;-5;N;9;46%;6%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;20;15;Partly sunny;20;15;N;11;80%;60%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and beautiful;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;SSE;6;56%;5%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;29;16;Not as warm;25;14;ENE;13;63%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A t-storm in spots;30;22;E;9;74%;68%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;10;8;Partly sunny;9;1;WNW;22;91%;26%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;32;25;A t-storm around;34;25;NE;7;68%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;26;19;Mainly cloudy;25;22;ENE;10;77%;18%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;Spotty showers;29;23;ENE;24;66%;83%;6

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;29;21;Mostly cloudy;31;20;SE;10;61%;29%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Spotty p.m. showers;23;11;Cooler;20;11;NE;9;82%;55%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;21;15;Sun and some clouds;19;14;NE;17;70%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;W;10;73%;74%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;12;65%;67%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;N;15;45%;7%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;16;-2;Plenty of sunshine;14;-3;WNW;7;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;35;19;Hazy sunshine;35;20;NE;8;17%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Lots of sun, nice;24;10;Nice with some sun;24;10;WSW;9;58%;17%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;37;23;Sunny and nice;36;22;NNW;16;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny intervals;11;7;A morning shower;13;10;SW;12;75%;55%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;12;62%;31%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;WSW;9;69%;67%;7

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;31;22;Hazy sun and humid;32;22;S;8;68%;26%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;5;79%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;14;4;A p.m. t-storm;16;4;NNW;11;53%;80%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;10;76%;71%;9

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;21;17;Turning sunny, nice;22;17;S;13;74%;38%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;19;11;NNW;15;77%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;12;3;Partial sunshine;14;7;S;17;64%;5%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunlit and very warm;31;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;NE;7;37%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;WSW;11;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;19;4;Partly sunny;17;5;SSE;6;57%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;31;27;Sun and some clouds;31;27;NNW;7;62%;21%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;Some brightening;32;25;NE;8;77%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;E;10;67%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Not as hot;31;12;Cooler;20;10;WSW;20;48%;4%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;19;12;A t-storm in spots;20;13;ENE;7;59%;80%;6

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;ENE;12;79%;73%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;10;9;Mild with rain;12;3;NNW;8;92%;96%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;SSE;12;71%;14%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Episodes of sunshine;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;ENE;9;73%;6%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Periods of rain;5;-1;W;13;92%;68%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;7;5;A little p.m. rain;8;6;WSW;12;81%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;36;27;Hazy sunshine;34;26;SE;12;50%;30%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;26;14;A shower or t-storm;24;14;NE;16;72%;77%;10

New York, United States;Spotty showers;21;13;Becoming very windy;15;6;WNW;34;63%;67%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;NNE;12;48%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-4;-4;A bit of snow;0;-10;NW;24;91%;72%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;18;9;Sunshine;20;12;NE;9;52%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Rather cloudy;6;5;SSW;8;85%;32%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;1;A chance for snow;4;-3;W;20;87%;37%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SE;29;76%;76%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;ESE;11;84%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;9;77%;65%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;12;0;Mostly sunny;11;3;SE;7;71%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;SSW;20;58%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNW;10;61%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;33;24;Decreasing clouds;33;25;ESE;19;63%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;22;A t-storm in spots;34;21;ESE;8;52%;64%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;14;7;Partly sunny;10;7;ENE;8;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;20;1;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;N;6;71%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Showers, some heavy;20;13;N;13;72%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;12;Clouds and sun;20;12;SE;7;79%;9%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Showers around;30;25;E;15;67%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning sunny;2;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;N;25;62%;63%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;14;7;Partly sunny;11;4;WSW;11;83%;18%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;21;A t-storm around;32;23;WNW;9;65%;74%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;28;16;Becoming cloudy;28;18;E;16;39%;35%;3

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;15;A passing shower;23;14;NNE;11;76%;84%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;9;6;An afternoon shower;10;3;W;13;85%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Partly sunny;22;11;WSW;11;60%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;ESE;8;78%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;E;22;76%;84%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;N;9;96%;80%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;24;7;E;7;39%;14%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;9;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;9;WSW;9;40%;14%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;N;12;81%;66%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;18;10;Partly sunny;18;9;NNW;9;80%;3%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;15;10;A little p.m. rain;13;10;SSW;13;87%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;WNW;5;61%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;20;16;Rather cloudy;20;16;ENE;15;68%;33%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;5;79%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;22;7;Partly sunny;21;4;SE;12;55%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;20;79%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A brief shower;11;7;Periods of sun;9;4;WSW;12;77%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;33;25;Cooler in the p.m.;32;19;ESE;21;48%;7%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;26;21;A shower;29;23;ENE;11;75%;80%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Heavy showers;11;8;Rather cloudy;10;4;WNW;20;82%;26%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, colder;3;-2;Mostly sunny, cold;8;-1;ENE;7;54%;10%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;11;6;Clouds and sun;12;3;NNE;9;66%;31%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;7;SSW;11;35%;4%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;E;12;29%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;24;15;Partly sunny;30;11;E;4;45%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Clouds and sun;19;12;SSE;10;62%;19%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;WNW;24;73%;27%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;24;19;Partly sunny;24;17;SSW;12;60%;16%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;22;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;WSW;8;78%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;1;-15;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-17;S;10;38%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;14;9;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;8;SSE;10;81%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, mild;18;12;A shower in places;15;8;NNW;10;80%;54%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;NW;6;46%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, mild;14;8;Periods of rain;10;2;NW;10;88%;83%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, warm;19;8;A shower or two;12;5;NNE;11;91%;60%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;13;Very windy;17;12;NNW;50;83%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A passing shower;33;22;Increasing clouds;33;22;NW;8;60%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of sun;14;1;Partly sunny;14;1;NE;3;61%;38%;3

