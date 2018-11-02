The Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of t
Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from left, gestures to the Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina as they review an honor guard during a welc
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and the Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Ha
The Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina, second left, speaks during a meeting with China's Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall
Dominican President Danilo Medin, center, speaks during a meeting with China's Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Be
China's Premier Li Keqiang, second right, meets the Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, Nov
China's Premier Li Keqiang, right, meets the Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 2, 20
BEIJING (AP) — China is rolling out the red carpet for the second time this week for a Latin American leader whose country recently switched its allegiance from Taipei to Beijing.
President Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic is meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday after a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People.
The summit comes one day after a similar ceremony and meeting for Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren.
Both El Salvador and the Dominican Republic broke their diplomatic ties with Taiwan earlier this year. They are among a number of countries that have established or resumed relations with China as Beijing steps up diplomatic and economic pressure on those that recognize Taiwan to encourage them to switch.