TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Top news this week includes Pokémon GO Safari Zone event held in Tainan from Nov. 1 – 5; New ARC numbering system to match Taiwan national ID format; China gets ants in pants as Brazil elects Taiwan-friendly president; 130,000 people attend the LGBT Pride parade in Taipei; Ill-Gotten Assets Committee accuses Ma Ying-jeou of misleading public.