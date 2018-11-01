TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 14th Taiwan European Film Festival will be touring Taiwan from this November until January, 2019, showcasing a total of 17 films selected by different European offices in Taiwan.

Initiated in 2005, the film festival has screened a wide range of European films each year and attracted 140,000 spectators over the years, according to the event organizers.

Madeleine Majorenko, head of the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO), said at the opening ceremony held on Friday that the TEFF is the longest-running cultural event jointly organized by different European offices, enjoying in the cooperation and support of the Taiwanese government.

Chung Yung-feng (鍾永豐), cultural commissioner of the Taipei City Government, has encouraged European film productions to work in Taiwan, saying that the department currently provides funds of up to US$1 million each year for facilitating international productions and cultural exchanges.

Speaking on cultural exchanges, Majorenko expressed a desire on behalf of the EU to include Taiwanese society as part of an international community that emphasizes both diversity and common values. “We want a dialogue with our Taiwanese friends, and I don’t think there can be a better way to share our cultural heritage than through films.”

Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵), deputy foreign minister of Taiwan’s foreign ministry, described the festival as “opening a window” for Taiwanese people to know European culture and films, saying, “The ministry is proud to be a longtime sponsor.”

The film festival this year has selected 17 films to be screened in 16 cities around Taiwan. The festival will offer 500 screenings which are free to attend, with both Chinese and English subtitles provided.