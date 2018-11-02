LONDON (AP) — British police have launched a criminal investigation into allegations of anti-Semitic hate crimes within the opposition Labour Party.

The Metropolitan Police said Friday that it is acting on a dossier of information given to Commissioner Cressida Dick.

She told BBC radio there is evidence a crime may have been committed.

A police spokesman says the handover of paperwork followed a radio interview on LBC radio.

The person making the complaint says the documents include evidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been dogged for years by complaints about anti-Semitism within party ranks. He has said the party deplores all forms of racism.

Labour Party officials say the party has not been contacted by police but is ready to cooperate.