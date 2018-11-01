TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally announced charges against three individuals and two companies, one Chinese and one Taiwanese, alleging the theft of trade secrets from the American computer chip company Micron.



The Chinese company Fujian Jinhua, and its Taiwanese partner, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) have been identified by the DOJ and charged with conspiring to illegally transfer designs and program information for Micron DRAM chips, produced by the Idaho based company.

The three individuals named in the indictments are Stephen Chen, JT Ho, and Kenny Wang, who are all former employees of a Micron subsidiary based in Taiwan. After leaving Micron all three individuals entered employment with UMC where the confidential trade secrets were transferred to China, according to the DOJ indictment.

The companies and the individuals are charged with “conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, and receiving and possessing stolen trade secrets.”



Late 2017, Micron took legal action in a U.S. court against UMC charging that the Taiwanese company had stolen and copied its design and manufacturing technologies. UMC then took counter action in a Chinese claims court accusing Micron of patent infringement, essentially the same charge.



The Chinese court unsurprisingly sided with UMC, and Micron has since been banned from the Chinese market.



Earlier this week, Fujian Jinhua was targeted by the U.S. Department of Commerce and placed on an export ban list. Any U.S. companies found to be doing business with the Chinese chip company will face penalties, reports the Register.

The grand jury indictment targeting UMC, Fujian Jinhua, and the three individual conspirators was filed with Northern District Court of California on Sept. 27 in the U.S. It was released to the press on Nov. 1.



According to the DOJ, the value of the documents stolen by Chen, Ho, and Wang may be valued anywhere between US$400 million and US$8.75 billion dollars.

The Register reports that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called the indictments part of a larger DOJ push to penalize China for unethical business practices and regular attempts of theft and industrial espionage targeting U.S. businesses.

The case of Micron and UMC illustrates the continuing threat of intellectual property and trade secret theft posed by Chinese agents secretly working in private industries throughout the world.

It also underscores the unfortunate reality that business entanglements and financial inducements between Taiwanese and Chinese industries have made Taiwan an easy target for IP theft.