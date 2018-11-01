  1. Home
Taiwan trains will have to provide seats for pregnant women and for families with children

Measure designed to combat the aging of society

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/02 17:00
Trains will have to provide priority seats for pregnant women and for families with children. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Trains will have to provide priority seats to pregnant women and to families with children, according to an amendment passed by the Legislative Yuan Friday.

The measure forms part of government efforts to encourage a rise in the birthrate amid fears over a rapidly aging society, the Central News Agency reported.

Lawmakers felt that trains on long-range journeys were not family-friendly enough as they often did not provide carriages suitable to children’s needs. The absence of such facilities made travel for young families highly inconvenient and uncomfortable, reports said.

In future, when the Ministry of Transportation buys new train carriages, it will also have to be make sure they are multifunctional with the interests of families and children playing a large part, according to CNA.

Other amendments approved Friday were intended to improve safety for children on the road, with buses transporting children of elementary school age or lower no longer allowed to be older than 10 years, with the maximum limit for vehicles moving high school students set at 15 years.

People convicted of or receiving deferred prosecution for cases of domestic violence would be barred from offering home care for children for five years, CNA reported.
train
birth rate
Legislative Yuan
priority seating

