Vote on winner of Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest

Click on your favorite photo from the Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/02 17:39
Six finalists from Taiwan News Halloween photo competition.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The time has come to pick the winner of the Taiwan News Halloween Photo of the Day Contest, in which the first place winner will have their image featured as the Photo of the Day.

Over the past few days, we have received many photos of scary costumes from Taiwan News readers, and we have narrowed down the field to six finalists. Now, it's up to you the readers to vote on your favorite. 

The photo which receives the most votes by Nov. 5 will be the winner and will have their image featured as the Photo of the Day on the Taiwan News website next week.

Here is a look at the finalists:


1. 


2. 


3.


4.


5.


6.

To pick your favorite, select the number corresponding to the image of your choice in the form below and click "Vote."

Which Halloween costume is the best?
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
 
 
 
 
 
 
photo contest
Halloween costumes
Halloween in Taipei
Halloween in Taiwan
Taiwan News Photo Contest

