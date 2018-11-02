PARIS (AP) — New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum — the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort.

Sunday's vote is key to settling tensions between the native Kanaks, who once suffered from strict segregation policies, and descendants of European colonizers. It is also a test of the depth of the links between France and the territory, which lies east of Australia and has about 270,000 inhabitants.

Voters have to answer the question "Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?" Observers say that, based on past electoral results and polls, voters are likely to back remaining in France.

The territory enjoys a large degree of autonomy, but relies on the French state for its defense, police, foreign affairs, justice and education.