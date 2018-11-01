TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A delegation of members hailing from three Central American nations made a visit to the I-Mei factory in Nankan (南崁), Taoyuan on Friday, Nov. 2.



With members representing agricultural and export organizations in Belize, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, the trip to the I-Mei food production facility capped off a six-day visit to Taiwan for the delegation.



The visit offered the representatives an opportunity to better understand I-Mei’s food production process, along with the company’s commitment to food safety, quality, and environmentally friendly practices.

The delegation included Thelma Montero, representing BelizeINVEST, Ricardo Rodriguez, representing Guatemala’s AGEXPORT organization, and Ana Sanchez, the Superior Office Coordinator for the Nicaraguan Ministry of Family Economics (MEFCCA). Visiting Taiwan for the first time, each of the delegation members were impressed by the hospitality they encountered in the country.



During their tour of the I-Mei food factory, the visitors were able to learn about I-Mei’s wide array quality food products, and a bit about the history of the company.

I-Mei began as a humble cake shop in 1934, but has since grown into a major international food provider over the past 84 years. Now the company offers everything from cakes, cookies and fresh bread, to quality cooking oils and agricultural products, to nutritional dietary and beauty supplements.



In addition to learning about I-Mei’s product line, the Central American delegation also received a tour of the hamburger bun, and English muffin mass production lines. They were impressed that the facility can produce over 20,000 hamburger buns, and over 15,000 English muffins, every hour, and all free of preservatives.



The delegation tours the bun and muffin production facility (Taiwan News Image)

The visitors also caught a glimpse of the renowned R&D food labs, where research and tests are meticulously carried out to ensure the highest standards of food safety and quality.

The tour sought to emphasize the importance I-Mei attaches to food safety and ethical business practices, which represent a hallmark of the company’s respect for its customers.

Following the tour, a short conference was held where the delegation and I-Mei company representatives discussed possibilities for future cooperation with the Central American nations.



Sanchez, the representative from Nicaragua, proposed the possibility of establishing cooperative training programs and professional exchanges between I-Mei and companies in Nicaragua, facilitated via government support.



Rodriguez, representing agricultural exporters in Guatemala, and Montero, representing BelizeINVEST, both remarked on the high quality agricultural products which the region might provide, like bananas, sugar, and coffee.



Rodriguez also invited I-Mei representatives to join one of the largest agricultural fairs in Central America, the AGRITRADE Expo and Conference being held in March 2019 in the city of Antigua, Guatemala, where they can sample some of the region’s quality agricultural products.

I-Mei representatives said they looked forward to maintaining communication with the delegates and their respective organizations, to increase exchange and cooperation between Taiwan and Central America in the years ahead.



(Taiwan News Image)