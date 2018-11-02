SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have agreed to officially inform the International Olympic Committee of their intent to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

Korean sports officials after meeting at a North Korean border town on Friday also agreed to send a combined team to next year's world handball championships.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a summit in September agreed to pursue a joint bid for the 2032 Olympics and send combined teams to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games and other major sports events as part of reconciliation efforts.

South Korea's enthusiasm for engagement with its rival has created unease in Washington, which has called for allies to maintain pressure until Pyongyang denuclearizes.