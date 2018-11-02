In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, a wallet belonging to a victim of the Lion Air passenger jet that crashed is seen in the waters of Ujung Ka
In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, a relative prays as she and others wait for news on a Lion Air plane that crashed off Java Island at Depati
In this Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, the Statue of Unity is seen at dusk at Kevadiya Colony in Narmada district of Gujarat State, India. Indi
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, walks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a welcome ceremony a
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, members of an honor guard hold flags as they wait for the arrival of visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinz
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, construction crew members use basket cranes to work on an elevated area inside the terminal building at Bei
In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, two women pose with cutouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-i
In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, firefighters extinguish a large fire in a slum in Mumbai, India.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, a boy sits on the tomb of deceased relative ahead of All Saints Day during a downpour in Pasay city, south
In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, a Nepalese farmer harvests his paddy in Chaukot, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal. Agriculture is the
In this Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, a woman colors earthen lamps ahead of Diwali festival in Jammu, India. People buy these lamps to decorate
In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, a mule stands next to color patterns painted on a school wall in New Delhi, India. The animal is used for t
In this Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, New Zealand's Ben Smith scores the All Blacks fourth try against the Wallabies during their Bledisloe Cup rugby tes
In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, file photo, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis dives in an unsuccessful attempt to catch the ball after a shot played by Englan
A Lion Air plane crashed into the Java Sea on Monday, just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, and a massive search effort has found personal items and parts of the plane in the water. Relatives of the 189 people on board have submitted DNA for testing to identify their loved ones.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, India unveiled a towering bronze statue of key independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat state. The Statue of Unity is one of the tallest in the world, almost 10 stories higher than the Spring Temple Buddha statue in China and nearly twice the height of the Statue of Liberty.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the first formal visit to Beijing by a Japanese leader in nearly seven years, with Chinese President Xi Jinping telling him their two countries of late share "more common interests and concerns."
