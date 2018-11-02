TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A “Fire Phoenix” sugar sculpture made by a Taiwanese pulled sugar artist has been reborn from the ashes and emerged as the winner at the 2018 Korea World Food Championships in a twist of fate.

The showpiece, created by Ni Yi-leng (倪藝蔆), had been partly destroyed due to mishandling by security staff at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Oct. 30, leading to friction, reported Apple Daily.

Weighing 18 kg, the showpiece depicting a red phoenix riding on three blue and a white metal peonies appeared to have become a “bird with a broken wing” as the hope of the artist was shattered into pieces. However, the spirit of never giving up drove Ni to continue her journey to South Korea, where the competition took place.

With her ingenious skills, the sugar artwork was remarkably restored and surprisingly claimed the gold medal – the first gold in her life as an enthusiast of sugar sculpture. It was a tool kit borrowed from a Hong Kong contestant that helped her repair the avian sculpture, in what she described as a “chivalrous deed,” the report quoted her.

Ni started acquiring pulled sugar art only six months ago and never participated in any competition before. She is currently a teacher of gelatin art.