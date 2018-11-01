TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The government will never interfere with private Facebook posts because Taiwan should not go back to the Martial Law era, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) promised Friday.

Her comments followed allegations, also rejected by the National Security Bureau, that the intelligence agency was keeping a close watch on what citizens were posting on Facebook. On Thursday, the Cabinet said it was stepping up its efforts against fake news influencing campaigns for the Nov. 24 local elections.

Tsai reacted on Facebook by posting her own comments on the controversy. “Democratic Taiwan cannot and will not be allowed to return to the party-state Martial Law era, and my Facebook (page) is the best example,” she wrote.

She said the comments on her Facebook page were positive or negative, and came from all over the world, the Central News Agency reported.

If you post an opinion on your own Facebook page, nobody has the right to interfere or to supervise and control it, Tsai added.

“The government that I lead will not illegally restrict citizens’ freedoms, so past abuse of power such as listening in to the Legislative Yuan cannot be allowed to happen again,” Tsai said.