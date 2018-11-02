President Donald Trump talks about immigration and border security from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (
Erlin Troches, a 43-year-old Honduran migrant from the city of Santa Barbara, carries an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe that was given to him by a p
In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers from the the 89th Military Police Brigade, and 41st Engineering Company, 19th Engineering Batta
Joel Eduardo Espinar reaches for his son, Eduardo, 2, from his wife, Yamilet, while arriving in Arriaga, Mexico, after a ride on a truck. His plan is
Joel Eduardo Espinar stands on the bumper of a pick-up truck as his family and others arrive in Arriaga, Mexico. Four of Espinar's friends in Honduras
A woman pushes her daughter in a stroller as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juchita
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a campaign rally in Columbia, Mo., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Ev
President Donald Trump talks to reporters about wanting to change the Fourteenth Amendment, before walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the Whit
This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Airman 1st Class Trevor Pearce helping guide a military vehicle into the cargo compartme
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum — two legally dubious proposals that mark his latest election-season barrage against illegal immigration.
Trump also said he had told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were "rifles."
He made his comments at the White House in a rambling, campaign-style speech that was billed as a response to caravans of migrants traveling slowly by foot toward the U.S. border. It comes just days before midterm elections.