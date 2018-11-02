  1. Home
  2. World

Flyers top Kings 5-2 for first winning streak of season

By DAN GREENSPAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/02 13:24
Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux (28) and Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner (51) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL ho

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux (28) and Los Angeles Kings forward Austin Wagner (51) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL ho

Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Lewis (22) shoots against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott (37) as defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) watches duri

Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Lewis (22) shoots against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott (37) as defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) watches duri

Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick (19) and Los Angeles Kings forward Nate Thompson (44) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hoc

Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick (19) and Los Angeles Kings forward Nate Thompson (44) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hoc

Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier (14) reaches for the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period o

Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier (14) reaches for the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period o

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott (37) makes save on a shot by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) during the second period of an N

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott (37) makes save on a shot by Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) during the second period of an N

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Christian Folin (26) controls the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford (13) during the second perio

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Christian Folin (26) controls the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford (13) during the second perio

Los Angeles Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk (17) and Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera (15) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL ho

Los Angeles Kings forward Ilya Kovalchuk (17) and Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera (15) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL ho

Los Angeles Kings forward Nate Thompson (44) shoots against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey ga

Los Angeles Kings forward Nate Thompson (44) shoots against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Brian Elliott (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey ga

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oskar Lindblom had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov scored for the second straight game and the Flyers won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brian Elliott made 25 saves, and Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had a goal.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal for the Kings, who have lost seven of eight.

Jack Campbell, who will be the starting goalie for three to six weeks as Jonathan Quick recovers from knee surgery, made 26 saves.

Lindblom made it 3-1 at 14:05 of the second period when a video review determined he kicked the puck in off Kings defenseman Sean Walker's stick.

Kovalchuk cut the deficit to 3-2 at 18:49, his fifth point in two games. Kovalchuk has two goals and three assists in that span.

Giroux put the Flyers back up by two at 14:27 of the third, and Robert Hagg added an empty-net goal at 16:49.

The Flyers went in front 2-1 on Simmonds' goal at 10:53 of the second, 49 seconds after Carter scored on a backhand following up his own rebound.

Provorov put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 17:35 of the first period, scoring in the slot on a one-timer from Dale Weise.

NOTES: Flyers G Michal Neuvirth did not dress for what the team described as precautionary reasons. Calvin Pickard served as Elliott's backup. . Kings D Paul LaDue is day to day after sustaining an upper-body injury in practice Wednesday. . Flyers forward Corban Knight will be out four months after undergoing surgery on his collarbone.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Kings: Continue their seven-game homestand Saturday against Columbus.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports